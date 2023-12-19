MoHUA delegates visit proposed sites for depot

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, December 18

A meeting regarding “PM e-Bus Sewa” was held with delegates of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA). The meeting was led by Ram Paunikar, deputy team leader, Operations.

The delegates also visited the proposed sites for the bus depot. They checked the route for different types of buses i.e 12m, 9m and 7m and evaluated estimates for the requirement of power supply to charge e-buses. As per information, the total cost of the project will be Rs 23 crore.

At least 97 electric buses would run in the city under the project. Sixty per cent funds would be allocated by the Centre, while the remaining 40 per cent would be contributed by the state and the Municipal Corporation for the project.

Considering future expansion, sufficient power supply and time taken to charge a bus, the MoHUA team observed that the load calculated by Jalandhar is estimated little lower side. As per information, the team suggested to revise the power supply demand.

The Municipal Corporation and Smart City Limited have planned 12 routes for 97 buses. The routes include Kapurthala Road, bus stand, railway station, 66-ft road, Nakodar Road, 120-feet road and Rama Mandi, among others. The buses would be parked at the city bus stand. Their charging points would also be installed at there. The buses would be charged at night only.

Another proposal of using a vacant site of the Municipal Corporation as a bus stand has also been sent to the Centre. The city bus service was stopped around a decade ago. If the project is resumed, it would make commuting easy for residents and also help reduce traffic on roads.