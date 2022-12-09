Monumental neglect: Jalandhar's Imam Nasir Masjid cries for attention

Representing the grandeur and marvel of the Islamic architecture, the magnificently built Imam Nasir Masjid stands tall in the bustling city of Jalandhar. Like other historical monuments, this centuries-old mausoleum, which is a fine example of intricate design and stone work, is crying for attention. Tribune correspondent Aakanksha N Bhardwaj and lensman Malkiat Singh take a pictorial view of the mosque.

The element essential to a mosque is the hollow space, which is called mehrab, a niche in the wall showing the direction of Mecca. Walls and arches of the mosque are generally decorated with calligraphy, mosaics, floral designs and geometric shapes.

Jalandhar has several edifices having great historical importance. Imam Nasir Masjid situated in the city is one of them. This beautifully designed mosque has lost its charm over time as it has not been maintained for long, even when it finds mention in the official website of the Tourism Department. The structure of the masjid follows an intricate pattern with attractive designs all over. Amidst the hustle and bustle at a market near Basti Adda Chowk, the mosque is awaiting the attention of the authorities. Advocate Naeem Khan, the president of Muslim Sangathan, Punjab, says he has taken up the matter with the government several times. “Such a beautiful structure can never be built in today’s time. So, it is important for the government to ensure that it is preserved,” he says.

Domes are central to mosque architecture and are often placed directly above the main prayer hall as a symbol of both the vaults of heaven and the sky. For many Muslims, the dome symbolises oneness with God. They can be decorated both inside and outside with a variety of geometric shapes and other designs.

Rich patterns & symmetrical silhouettes adorn the façade of the spectacular Imam Nasir Masjid.

Tourism Department Director Karnesh Sharma says with a motive to restore the monument, a team had visited the area recently. “Once an estimate on the expenditure is ready, we will put up the case with the state government, as it is our duty to preserve it,” says Sharma.

