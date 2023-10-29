More trains to and from Patna Sahib sought

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, October 28

Amarjit Singh Anand, Member State Advisory Board Divyangjan and a representative on the Zonal Railway Users Consultative Committee for the Northern Zone, has penned an appeal to several key figures, including the President, the Prime Minister, the Railways Minister, Jathedar Akal Takht, and other officials to make Patna Sahib railway station accessible from state capitals and major cities of India.

He said this vital improvement was imperative for the countless devotees who journey there to pay homage to the sacred birthplace of Guru Gobind Singh, the 10th Sikh Guru.

Anand proposed that the holy city of Patna can be made accessible by introducing a range of train services, including special, direct, and superfast such as the Gatimaan Express, Vande Bharat Express, Rajdhani Express, Shatabadi Express, Duronto Express, and Tejas Express. These trains, he suggests, should be routed through this station, providing essential connectivity.

Furthermore, Amarjit Anand advocates for the expansion of tracks and platforms, particularly the development of platform number 4, and the installation of elevators and lifts to facilitate the ease of movement for individuals with disabilities, mothers with children, senior citizens, and others.

He argues that the Patna Sahib railway station should attain a status akin to other revered pilgrimage destinations like Ajmer Sharif, Varanasi, Haridwar, Kamakhya, Tirupati, Rameshwaram, Meenakshi Amman Temple, Sri Venkateswara Swamy, Shirdi, and Kanyakumari.

He also underscored the need to establish direct flight from Patna airport to all state capitals. He advocates that Punjab airports to be linked directly with Patna Airport, enhancing connectivity for travellers from the region.

