Mother taught him to throw javelin with bamboo sticks; son wants to live her dream

Aakanksha N Bhardwaj

Jalandhar, June 27

In the recently held sports trials at the Government Sports College, while players were trying to give their best, Armaan (18), who recently got admission in the Bachelor of Physical Education and Sports Course at the college, was a budding javelin throw player. At the trials, he was accompanied by his mother, who was also giving him instructions before his throws.

Armaan’s mother, Suman Rani, was a state-level javelin thrower during her time in school. Armaan said his mother started coaching him during the lockdown.

He said she taught him the sport by using bamboo sticks. Suman Rani said, “We would go to our fields, and then I would teach him lessons on how to throw the stick. Since everything was closed at that time, we did not have time to buy the actual stick, so we continued our training with a bamboo stick.”

Even before Armaan was going to give his trial, his mother stood behind him and continued to give last-minute instructions before the throw. “The performance was good; however, there is always room for improvement. I am sure he will get selected,” said the confident mother, adding that she could not do much in her life in the field of sports because of a lack of support and motivation; however, she wanted her son to do well in life.

Armaan said his mother has been a great encouragement in his life. “I am here to live my mother’s dream. And I will do everything to achieve that,” he said.

