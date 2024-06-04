Motorcyclist dies in mishap

Our Correspondent

Phagwara: A motorcyclist died on the spot while his son riding pillion suffered serious injuries when the bike they were riding dashed against a pole on a turn near Kot-Fatuhi village on the Mahilpur-Phagwara road on Monday night. The mishap took place when they were coming from Mahilpur to Phagwara. The deceased has been identified as Amarjit Singh (65), while his son has been identified as Amandeep Singh (26) of Jamalpur village near Phagwara. Amandeep is undergoing treatment at a hospital in Phagwara. OC

Thieves strike at three shops

Phagwara: Three shops were reportedly burgled in Palahai Gate, here. The suspects entered Pawan Medical Shop after breaking open the locks and took away Rs 9,000 in cash. They also damaged CCTV cameras and took away the DVR. In another incident, the suspects broke open the locks of a milk and ice-cream shop and took away Rs 60,000. The suspects disconnected the CCTVs and also took away the DVR. In the third incident, the miscreants targeted an electric shop. They disconnected the CCTVs and took away cash worth Rs 10,000 from the shop. OC

Man robbed of cash, bicycle

Phagwara: Three unidentified motorcycle-borne miscreants, including a girl, snatched a bicycle and Rs 35,000 from a person near the LPU grounds on Monday night. The victim has been identified as Deepak Kumar, a native of Bihar and presently residing in Hardaspur village. The incident took place while he was returning home on his cycle after closing his karyana shop. The suspects pointed a sharp weapon at him and snatched his belongings, including cash. They also took away his bicycle.

#Phagwara