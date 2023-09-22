Motorcyclist dies in road mishap

Hoshiarpur, September 21
A motorcyclist died after being hit by a car near a petrol pump in Mughalpura village. The deceased has been identified as Ashwani Kumar, a resident of Akhalaspur.
According to information, Anurag Sood, a resident of the Yodhamal road, told the police that his relative, Ashwani, died after being hit by the car. The police have registered a case against
car driver Vivek Singh, a resident of Harsa Mansar, and started further probe into the case.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
India suspends visas for Canadians, asks Ottawa to cut mission staff as rift grows
Justin Trudeau rules out release of evidence after MEA says ...
NIA releases pics of 10 pro-Khalistanis behind attack on India’s US mission
Probe agency seeks info from public on suspects
Aadhaar not must for electoral rolls: EC
Tells SC will make changes in forms to enrol new voters