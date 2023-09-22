Motorcyclist dies in road mishap

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, September 21

A motorcyclist died after being hit by a car near a petrol pump in Mughalpura village. The deceased has been identified as Ashwani Kumar, a resident of Akhalaspur.

According to information, Anurag Sood, a resident of the Yodhamal road, told the police that his relative, Ashwani, died after being hit by the car. The police have registered a case against

car driver Vivek Singh, a resident of Harsa Mansar, and started further probe into the case.

