MoU inked to promote startups

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, March 3

GNA University-Technology Business Incubator (GU-TBI) inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Innovation Mission Punjab. The purpose of the MoU is to work in collaboration to promote the innovation and entrepreneurship ecosystem.

Gurdeep Singh Sirha, Pro-Chancellor, GNA University, said students must come with their innovative ideas to solve real-time problems. Speaking on the occasion, Soomver Anand, CEO, Innovation Mission Punjab, said with coordinated efforts, a difference in the startup ecosystem of Punjab can be made. Dr VK Rattan, Vice-Chancellor, GNA University, asserted, “In today’s era, students need to be skillful and must be encouraged to choose entrepreneurship as a career choice.”

Dr Hemant Sharma, Pro-Vice Chancellor of GNA University, Dr Monika Hanspal, Dean Academics, and Kamaljeet Kainth, head, GU-TBI, also addressed the gathering.