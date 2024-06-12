MoU on distance learning signed

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, June 11

SD College, Hoshiarpur, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Symbiosis Centre for Distance Learning (SCDL). Principal Prashant Sethi said the collaboration aims to provide individuals in the community with access to high-quality educational programmes offered by SCDL.

“The MOU solidifies an agreement between SD College and SCDL, opening doors to a wide range of courses across various disciplines. Students who are interested in pursuing their educational aspirations through SCDL can now contact on 9417377398 or [email protected] for guidance and support throughout the admission process,” he said.

He said the college is well-equipped to assist prospective students in understanding the admission requirements. A dedicated team of experts would ensure a smooth and seamless experience for individuals seeking to enrol in the SCDL courses.

