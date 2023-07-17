MP calls for concrete measures to avoid floods

Kali Bein Kar Sewa’s 23rd anniversary

Jalandhar, July 16

Amidst the hectic work to plug and build the two big bundhs at Jalandhar, Rajya Sabha MP and environmentalist Balbir Singh Seechewal on Sunday celebrated the 23rd anniversary of the Kar Sewa at the Holy Kali Bein. On the occasion, Seechewal advocated comprehensive planning to conserve rainwater as it not only helps maintain the groundwater level but is also helpful in avoiding devastating floods.

Seechewal also urged people to develop green belts as he said they were essential to conserve and refurbish water resources and to prevent soil erosion.

Addressing a gathering at an event to celebrate the 23rd anniversary of the Kar Sewa of the Holy Kali Bein in which Cabinet Minister Balkar Singh was also present, Seechewal said society was paying the price for its acts against nature.

Talking about climate change, the MP said it has had ill-effects on weather, resulting in nature’s fury.

Seechewal also termed the cleanliness of rivers a regular feature besides removing illegal encroachments from the catchment areas to avoid floods in future.

Thanking CM Bhagwant Mann for working towards the cleaning of Sutlej and Buddha Nullah in Ludhiana, the MP said after the rainy season is over, cleaning the rivers would be required. He also mentioned the report of the Central Groundwater Board which hinted at the depletion of groundwater in a speedy manner till 2039.

Local Bodies Minister Balkar Singh said it was a matter of pride that 23 years ago, the work to clean the Holy Bein under Seechewal had paid rich dividends. He said cleaning of rivers and conserving natural water resources were on the priority list of Punjab government led by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.

