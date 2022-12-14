MP Chaudhary to raise law & order issue in LS

Jalandhar, December 13
Member of Parliament (MP) from Jalandhar Santokh Singh Chaudhary on Tuesday gave an adjournment motion notice in the Lok Sabha, to discuss the law-and-order situation in Punjab.
Demanding a discussion on the issue in a letter addressed to Lok Sabha Secretary General, MP Chaudhary contended that the law-and-order situation in the state has been rapidly deteriorating.
He rued, “There is total chaos and lawlessness in the state as gangsters and criminal elements make extortion calls and commit murders in broad daylight. In the last eight-nine months, hundreds of cases of extortion, attempt to murder, murder, robbery, etc, have been reported.”
Recognising the matter of public order as a state subject, he claimed that gangsters have an inter-state network, and that many gangsters operate from abroad. “It is important for the Centre to intervene and help extradite gangsters from foreign countries, to promote an inter-state coordination, and share intelligence with the state government,” he said.
He also warned in the letter that Punjab, as a border state, faces a potential threat from Pakistan’s agencies.
Gangsters having free run in state
