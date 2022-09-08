MP: Ensure adequate blood at Civil Hospital

Jalandhar, September 7

A day after Jalandhar Tribune highlighted the case of Nirmal, a patient’s attendant, who had to carry an open bag of clotted blood to be administered to his wife, for a day, MP Santokh Chaudhary visited the blood bank, the Female Medical Ward, the Dengue Ward and various other units at the Civil Hospital today.

The Civil Surgeon, accompanying the MP, assured that the Jan Aushadhi Kendra at the hospital will be made functional in 15 to 20 days.

After the shortage of blood at the blood bank at the Civil Hospital was highlighted in the columns of this newspaper, the MP specifically enquired the blood’s availability. He said he would write to the state government regarding this issue.

Chaudhary flagged the issue of blood shortage and the unavailability of medicines. He also spoke to the Chairman of the Punjab Health System Corporation during his visit at the hospital. The MP was accompanied by Mayor Jagdish Raja, Congress leader Rajinder Beri, DCC urban chief Balraj Thakur, among others.

Dr Rajiv Sharma, Medical Superintendent, said, “An enquiry has been marked on the issue of blood being carried by a patient’s attendant at the Civil Hospital. SMO Dr Surjit has been asked to submit a report in the coming three to four days.”

The MP said, “I have raised the issue of the non-availability of blood at the blood bank and SDP kits at the hospital. I also visited the dengue and thalassaemia units. The staff informed me that while blood units were being adequately arranged, the storage of SDP kits was being arranged as per the requirements – and currently there are very few patients with SDP requirements. I have asked the staff that both SDP kits and blood units are adequately available at the hospital. Some other issues were also flagged – like a shortage of nursing staff, a delay in the payment of salaries, etc. I will be writing to the state government about it.”

Civil Surgeon Dr Raman Sharma said, “The Medical Superintendent has been instructed to issue SDP kits from user charges as long as the bulk supply of kits is not received from the head office. As per consultation with the government, and in keeping with the needs of patients, SDP kits will be provided without any delay. The Jan Aushadhi Kendra at the hospital will also be made functional within 15 to 20 days.”

Inquiry ordered

Medical Superintendent Dr Rajiv Sharma said: “An inquiry has been marked on the issue of open bag of blood being carried by a patient’s attendant at the Civil Hospital. SMO Dr Surjit has been asked to submit a report in three to four days.