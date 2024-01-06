MP meets Union Transport Secretary, demands fixing of black spots on roads

Jalandhar, January 5
Lok Sabha member Sushil Kumar Rinku today met Union Transport Secretary Anurag Jain on the issue of early completion of the ongoing work of the National Highway projects, besides reducing road accidents in Punjab.
During the meeting, there was a discussion about fixing 138 black spots located on the National Highways passing through Punjab because which a large number of people were losing their lives in accidents at these spots.
Rinku said all these black spots should be rectified as soon as possible, especially in the winter season, as more road accidents happen due to fog.
Apart from this, he also raised the issue of early completion of ongoing construction work of the Jalandhar-Katra National Highway and the Jalandhar-Amritsar National Highway.
The MP said after the completion of the National Highways, the people would get high speed road connectivity between Katra and New Delhi. The devotees going to Mata Vaishno Devi would find it easy to reach their destination via road.
