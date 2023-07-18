MP Mittal visits flood-hit Shahkot area, honours volunteers for helping needy

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, July 17

Rajya Sabha MP Ashok Kumar Mittal visited the flood-hit Shahkot area in Jalandhar district. The purpose of his visit was to assess the present situation and provide necessary assistance to the affected people. He was accompanied by Nakodar SDM Kanwaljit Singh and Tehsildar & Naib Tehsildar of Shahkot.

During his visit, Mittal met the affected people affected. He appreciated the efforts of those who brought thousands of sandbags to repair the breaches and awarded Rs 2 lakh to volunteers who provided care and assistance to the affected people during these difficult times. He also observed the process of silt removal from the area.

Mittal raised concern over the restoration of electricity supply in the affected area and urged the Nakodar SDM to take immediate action. He assured people that necessary amenities would reach them on time. He also visited villages in the Lohia Khas area and observed the progress of repair work on a nearby bundh.

As the Chancellor of Lovely Professional University in Punjab, Dr Mittal has also instructed National Service Scheme volunteers at the university to be ready to help and support the affected people in their immediate needs.

#Nakodar #Phagwara