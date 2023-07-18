MP Mittal visits flood-hit Shahkot area, honours volunteers for helping needy

Phagwara, July 17
Rajya Sabha MP Ashok Kumar Mittal visited the flood-hit Shahkot area in Jalandhar district. The purpose of his visit was to assess the present situation and provide necessary assistance to the affected people. He was accompanied by Nakodar SDM Kanwaljit Singh and Tehsildar & Naib Tehsildar of Shahkot.
During his visit, Mittal met the affected people affected. He appreciated the efforts of those who brought thousands of sandbags to repair the breaches and awarded Rs 2 lakh to volunteers who provided care and assistance to the affected people during these difficult times. He also observed the process of silt removal from the area.
Mittal raised concern over the restoration of electricity supply in the affected area and urged the Nakodar SDM to take immediate action. He assured people that necessary amenities would reach them on time. He also visited villages in the Lohia Khas area and observed the progress of repair work on a nearby bundh.
As the Chancellor of Lovely Professional University in Punjab, Dr Mittal has also instructed National Service Scheme volunteers at the university to be ready to help and support the affected people in their immediate needs.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Australia withdraws as host of 2026 Commonwealth Games
Victoria state Premier Dan Andrews said the cost of the Game...
4 terrorists killed in encounter with security forces in J-K’s Poonch
A joint operation is launched by the Army and police in the ...
Kerala ex-CM Oommen Chandy passes away at 79
The Kerala government has announced Tuesday as a public holi...
Mallikarjun Kharge, Jairam Ramesh condole Chandy's death
Chandy died on Tuesday morning
Monsoon fury: Trouble for Mansa residents, 2 more breaches in Ghaggar
Officials paying no heed, allege affected villagers