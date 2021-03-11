MP reviews progress of work at Adampur airport

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, May 25

MP Santokh Singh Chaudhary on Wednesday said he would meet Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia in New Delhi to urge him to restart flights from the civil terminal of Adampur airport.

He visited the airport to review the progress of the construction of the terminal building and other ongoing works. Inspecting the construction site accompanied by officials, he expressed satisfaction over the work and asked them to complete it within the expected timeframe.

As for resuming commercial flights from the airport, the MP said due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the flights had been suspended by the government, but it was now time to restart them as people of the Doaba region were feeling the need to travel to cities like Delhi and Mumbai for their work. He said he would take up the matter with the Civil Aviation Minister soon.

During the review meeting, Airport Director Kamaljit Kaur, ADC, Urban Development, Aashika Jain and officials of various departments apprised the MP of the works being undertaken at the airport. The officials informed him that work on the new terminal building with apron and taxi track would be completed by June end.

The MP said the new terminal building would enhance the capacity to handle passengers during the peak periods and provide them with basic amenities.

Regarding the drain problem outside the airport boundary wall, the officials said it was usually filled with silt and wild vegetation resulting in overflow of water during the monsoon season. The Airport Director had recently written to the Water Resources Department to clean and extend the drain from the puddle in Kandola village to main stream at a distance of 1.7 km towards Mehtiana side.

Chaudhary also asked the officials to install proper signboards on roads from Jalandhar and Phagwara sides.