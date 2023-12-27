MP Rinku for easing traffic at PAP chowk

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, December 26

Jalandhar MP Sushil Kumar Rinku today asked the district administration and National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) officials to submit a feasibility report as soon as possible regarding the construction of an additional lane at PAP chowk to ease movement of traffic from Jalandhar city to Amritsar.

Commuters going to Amritsar from Jalandhar city have to crossover to Rama Mandi chowk to catch the national highway, which leads to traffic congestion in the area.

During his visit to the PAP chowk with MLA Raman Arora and Deputy Commissioner Vishesh Sarangal, the MP asked the NHAI officials to complete the feasibility survey and send the report immediately so that the project report can be prepared as per the recommendations.

The MP said the construction of additional lane at this place would bring a relief for city residents. He asked the officials to take personal interest to carry out this work on a priority basis so that a suitable proposal regarding the additional lane could be prepared and sent to the NHAI.

DC Sarangal asked the officials concerned to ensure that the survey report was submitted on time so that further action could be taken regarding the detailed project report.

Earlier, the MP held a detailed meeting with the DC and other officials at the DAC and discussed the ways to further streamline the traffic from Jalandhar to Amritsar.