 MP Rinku meets Union FinMin : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

MP Rinku meets Union FinMin

Seeks cut in GST for sports goods from 18% to 5%

MP Rinku meets Union FinMin

AAP MP Sushil Kumar Rinku with Union Finance Minster Nirmala Sitharaman. Tribune Photo



Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, December 18

Jalandhar’s sports industry, which is affected by the increased GST rate, may soon get a relief as Lok Sabha Member from the Jalandhar parliamentary constituency Sushil Kumar Rinku today handed over a list of sports products, along with its HSN codes, to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to reduce the GST rate on these items from 18 per cent to 5 per cent.

Wrong decision

MP Sushil Kumar Rinku said increasing GST on these products was a wrong decision because it would affect the industry on one hand and people belonging to the poor class on the other.

The MP said earlier the GST rate on these products used to be 5 per cent. Later, the Central Government unilaterally increased it to 18 per cent. It created a crisis for Jalandhar sports industry, which is famous across the country.

He said the need of the hour was to justify the GST rate to save the sports industry. Hence, he submitted the list of related products to the Union Finance Minister.

MP Sushil Kumar Rinku met Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in September also. At that time, he raised the problems of Jalandhar’s sports industry and requested her to reduce the GST rate on the sports goods. Now, following that meeting, Sushil Rinku has submitted the HSN codes of about 18 products to the Finance Minister, requesting her to reduce the GST rate from 18 per cent to 5 per cent. These include almost all types of sports products used by common people.

MP Rinku said most of the sports products were used in schools by children and poor people. They had been directly affected by the increase in GST rates.

Rinku said increasing GST on these products was a wrong decision because it would affect the industry on one hand and people belonging to the poor class on the other.

Rinku said: “Our industry is already troubled due to cheap goods coming from China. Now with an increase in GST rate by the government, this challenge will increase further. How will our industry compete with the Chinese industry? Hence, reducing GST rates is necessary for the industry. Common man will also benefit from it.”

The MP expressed hope that positive results will emerge in this direction soon.

#Goods and Services Tax GST #Lok Sabha


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Jalandhar youth goes missing in London, family leaves for abroad to search for him

2
Punjab

Punjab announces 4% hike in dearness allowance to its employees

3
India

Dawood Ibrahim: A death that wasn't — how two unrelated incidents sparked speculation in India

4
Patiala

SAD leader Bikram Majithia questioned for over 7 hours in drugs case, slams Punjab CM Mann

5
Punjab

Court asks Jagdish Tytler's counsel to file details of previous FIRs in 1984 anti-Sikh riots case

6
Punjab

Top Bhutan honour for former Punjab cadre bureaucrat Poonam Khetrapal

7
Punjab

Ludhiana, Amritsar, Jalandhar, Patiala to be part of PM-eBus scheme

8
India

Record 78 Opposition MPs suspended from Parliament in a day amid chaos over security breach

9
India

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury among 33 Opposition members suspended from Lok Sabha

10
Chandigarh

To boost tourism after rain disaster in Manali, Kullu admn lines up attractive beauty pageant, singing contests on New Year

Don't Miss

View All
Punjab announces 4% hike in dearness allowance to its employees
Punjab

Punjab announces 4% hike in dearness allowance to its employees

Dawood Ibrahim ‘poisoned, critical' in Karachi; India, Pakistan abuzz with speculation over terrorist’s health status
World

Is Dawood Ibrahim 'poisoned, critical' in Karachi? India, Pakistan abuzz with speculation over terrorist's health status

Smog hampers migration, 20% dip in number of winged visitors to Sultanpur
Haryana

Smog hampers migration, 20% dip in number of winged visitors to Gurugram's Sultanpur National Park

State’s first tulip garden to come up at PAU
Punjab

Punjab's first tulip garden to come up at PAU, Ludhiana

Fresh snowfall turns Gulmarg into tourist delight
J & K

Fresh snowfall turns Gulmarg into tourist delight

Cold wave intensifies in Himachal
Himachal

Cold wave intensifies in Himachal; Kukumseri in Lahaul Spiti records -7.6°C

Reaching for the sky: Haryana, Punjab IAF cadets pass out with flying colours
Punjab

Reaching for the sky: Haryana, Punjab IAF cadets pass out with flying colours

AbRam does dad Shah Rukh Khan's signature pose at annual function; SRK, Gauri Khan can't contain their joy: Watch
Entertainment

AbRam does dad Shah Rukh Khan's signature pose at annual function; SRK, Gauri Khan can't contain their joy: Watch

Top News

INDIA bloc meet today, allies to seek better deal from Congress

INDIA bloc meet today, allies to seek better deal from Congress

Allahabad High Court rejects suits file by Masjid Committee in Gyanvapi case

Allahabad High Court rejects suits file by Masjid Committee in Gyanvapi case

Justice Rohit Ranjan Agarwal says the suit filed in 1991 bef...

Post of Parliament’s security head lies vacant; Union home ministry invites names from states

Post of Parliament’s security head lies vacant; Union home ministry invites names from states

Names invited of eligible and willing IPS officers for filli...

IPL 2024 auction LIVE updates: Cricket world abuzz as premier cricket league gets under way in Dubai

IPL 2024 auction LIVE update: Cricket world abuzz as cricketers go under the hammer for premier cricket league in Dubai today

Jalandhar student Gurashman Singh went missing from London after his birthday party; was last seen by his 3 friends who left in a cab

Search on for Jalandhar student Gurasham Singh missing after his birthday party in London; was last seen by his 3 friends who left in a cab

He was last seen in Canary Wharf, East London, in black jump...


Cities

View All

Two drones, nearly 1 kg heroin seized near international border in Punjab's Amritsar

2 drones, 1kg heroin seized near international border in Punjab's Amritsar

Development works on roads put commuters’ lives at risk

Fire breaks out at junkyard in Fatahapur, none hurt

Looking back 2023: District witnessed edu reforms, computer teachers' protests, initiation of work for 3 Schools of Eminence

Meet dwells on global, domestic challenges faced by manufacturers of textile, yarn

Investment agent booked for cheating Kirron Kher

Investment agent booked for cheating Kirron Kher

Chandigarh: Centre to take call on Metro corridors

Chandigarh tricity Metro project likely to hit heritage hurdle

Sector 7 shooting: Accused surrenders in Chandigarh court, remanded

Chandigarh: Month on, bizmen clear Rs 2 cr property tax dues

18% OBCs hired in faculty positions at seven AIIMS against mandated 27%

18% OBCs hired in faculty positions at seven AIIMS against mandated 27%

Embezzlement case: Delhi L-G VK Saxena sanctions prosecution of head constable

Top court denies bail to bizman in Delhi excise policy scam

‘Blocking’ funds: Principal Secretary fails to appear before Assembly

BJP alleges corruption in Plastic Vikalp Fair

Jalandhar student Gurashman Singh went missing from London after his birthday party; was last seen by his 3 friends who left in a cab

Search on for Jalandhar student Gurasham Singh missing after his birthday party in London; was last seen by his 3 friends who left in a cab

MC’s property tax wing gets richer by Rs 2.36 cr

MLA Angural’s cases, acquittal of drug lord Kandola, kin hogged the limelight

Ludhiana, Amritsar, Jalandhar, Patiala to be part of PM-eBus scheme

Leopard 'strays' into Phillaur, video goes viral

Finally, new international airport terminal comes up, allied works pick up pace

Finally, new international airport terminal comes up, allied works pick up pace in Ludhiana

Allegation of ‘harassment’ by civic body officials: Protesters block Ludhiana MC’s Zone D office entrance in clerk’s support

Looking back 2023: No new urban estate in Ludhiana, Missing Link-2 ROB remains incomplete

Ludhiana, Amritsar, Jalandhar, Patiala to be part of PM-eBus scheme

Pink stem borer hits wheat crop; Punjab farmers blame residue ploughing

Awaiting salaries, teachers boycott exam at Pbi varsity

Awaiting salaries, teachers boycott exam at Pbi varsity

Bikram Singh Majithia 'drama' on, no chargesheet, no arrest

Ludhiana, Amritsar, Jalandhar, Patiala to be part of PM-eBus scheme

AAP MLA visits night shelters

Students stage dharna at varsity