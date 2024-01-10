Jalandhar MP Sushil Kumar Rinku opens project to stitch school uniforms

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar January 9

Lok Sabha MP Sushil Kumar Rinku today inaugurated the project of sewing 10,000 uniforms for the students of government schools at cluster-level federation of Pehal Aajeevika Hosiery in Adampur, near here.

Addressing the gathering, the MP said that for opening the centre in Adampur, land has been provided by the gram panchayat and funds for machinery have been released by the Punjab government.

He said the centre had got the project to prepare 10,000 uniforms for the students of government schools. He expressed hope that with their hard work and dedication all the women here will complete this project on time and get an even bigger project next time.

Rinku further said that about 1400 self-help groups are running in the district, through which more than 14,000 women are continuously working hard to become self-reliant.

He said that several programmes are being run by the district administration to make women skilled, hence, they should go ahead and take advantage of all these schemes and programmes. On the occasion, Additional Deputy Commissioner Jasvir Singh, Deputy CEO Zila Parishad Jinal Khaira, AAP leader Jeet Lal Bhatti and other officials were present.

