MP Balbir Singh Seechewal meets Railway Minister

Kapurthala, January 2
Rajya Sabha MP Balbir Singh Seechewal met Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and handed over a demand letter demanding stoppage of Janmabhoomi Express and Mata Vaishno Devi Express trains in Sultanpur Lodhi.
Seechewal said he informed Railway Minister Vaishnaw about the history of Sultanpur Lodhi. He said there had been a demand of the devotees since long that Janmabhoomi Express and Mata Vaishno Devi Express should halt at the Sultanpur Lodhi railway station.
He said with these trains stopping here only for two minutes, employment opportunities for people would also increase. Seechewal said Vaishnaw assured that the demand would be considered and it would be ensured that both trains stop at Sultanpur Lodhi.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
#Balbir Singh Seechewal #Kapurthala #Rajya Sabha #Sultanpur Lodhi #Vaishno Devi
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
No ground to order investigation by SIT into allegations against Adani group, says Supreme Court
Tells SEBI to complete probe in 3 months in 2 pending cases ...
Arvind Kejriwal skips third ED summons in Delhi excise policy case; calls it illegal
AAP asserts that Kejriwal is ready to cooperate with the age...
Modi govt wants to arrest Arvind Kejriwal to stop him from campaigning in general election: AAP
Kejriwal on Wednesday skips the third summons issued by the ...
Giving lift to strangers on Haryana highway costs trader his car, Rs 2.5 lakh, lands him in hospital
Sanjay is robbed at gunpoint by two strangers, whom he had g...
Man from Punjab's Gurdaspur held at Delhi airport for carrying 50 cartridges in his baggage
Is detained while he was on his way to boarding an Amritsar-...