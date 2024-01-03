MP Balbir Singh Seechewal meets Railway Minister

Tribune News Service

Kapurthala, January 2

Rajya Sabha MP Balbir Singh Seechewal met Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and handed over a demand letter demanding stoppage of Janmabhoomi Express and Mata Vaishno Devi Express trains in Sultanpur Lodhi.

Seechewal said he informed Railway Minister Vaishnaw about the history of Sultanpur Lodhi. He said there had been a demand of the devotees since long that Janmabhoomi Express and Mata Vaishno Devi Express should halt at the Sultanpur Lodhi railway station.

He said with these trains stopping here only for two minutes, employment opportunities for people would also increase. Seechewal said Vaishnaw assured that the demand would be considered and it would be ensured that both trains stop at Sultanpur Lodhi.

