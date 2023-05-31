MP to aid of 3 youths stranded in Turkey

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, May 30

Due to the efforts of MP Sant Balbir Singh Seechewal, three Punjabi youths who had fallen victim to fake travel agents promising them a better future in America have finally returned home after being stranded in Turkey for an extended period.

Two of the youths had embarked on their journey with dreams of America, while the other had set his sights on Greece, only to be ensnared by the deceitful traps set by fraudulent agents.

Their ordeal in foreign lands came to light when their families sought the assistance of Rajya Sabha member Sant Balbir Singh Seechewal, who promptly wrote a letter to the Ministry of External Affairs.

On May 25, Amritpal Singh from Tibba village in Kapurthala district, Navjot Singh from Bhawanipur, and Happy Singh from Sarhali Kalan village in Tarn Taran finally returned to the warmth of their homes.

Upon their return, the youths recounted their harrowing experience, revealing that their aspirations for a brighter future overseas had led them to spend substantial sums of money, unaware of the treacherous journey that awaited them. They claimed that in Turkey, they found themselves trapped in a camp after being apprehended by Turkish authorities for possessing counterfeit visas issued by unscrupulous agents.

Expressing their gratitude to Sant Seechewal, these youths visited him to seek his blessings and conveyed their immense joy at being reunited with their families. They also shared their camp experiences, recounting how they encountered fellow detainees from various countries, including Pakistan, Afghanistan, Uzbekistan, and Serbia, but were the only representatives from India.