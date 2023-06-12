MPs review flood protection works ahead of monsoon

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, June 11

Members of Parliament Sushil Kumar Rinku and Sant Balbir Singh Seechewal on Sunday conducted a whirlwind tour of the flood-prone areas alongside Dhussi Bandh wherein they reviewed ongoing flood protection works ahead of the monsoon season.

Both MPs took stock of the preparedness to combat any untoward situation and visited the sensitive locations to oversee ongoing strengthening works. The MPs visited Gidderpindi and Jania villages, where they reviewed progress of ongoing strengthening and cleanliness works at Dhussi Bandh.

Member Parliament Rinku and Sant Balbir Singh Sechewaal also reviewed the precautionary measures being taken to prevent floods in the monsoon season and directed the authorities to complete the flood protection works before the onset of rains so that the people would not face any problem.

Apart from this, they also inspected the strengthening works carried out at Dhussi Bandh on the banks of Sutlej at key points to avoid erosion of land. Officials from drainage departments have informed the MPs that all the ongoing works would be completed before the arrival of monsoon.

They also directed the officials of district administration to carry out precautionary arrangements for the prevention of floods so that people would not face any harm. They said the Drainage Department has been directed to complete the work of cleaning the drains in a timely manner besides strengthening the critical areas.

Action plan ready: Officials

Officials informed the MPs that the flood protection action plan for this year has already been prepared by the administration and a 24X7 flood control room would be set up at subdivision and district level in a few days. The officials would be keeping a close tab on the river water level during monsoon to prevent any kind of flood-like situation.