MSc Microbiology course at St Soldier

Jalandhar: There has been an increase in the trend of youth towards becoming a medical microbiologist professional and working for the people. In view of this, MSc medical microbiology, medical biochemistry course has been started by St. Soldier Group of Institutions. Giving information about this, chairman Anil Chopra, and vice-chairperson Sangeeta Chopra said the course is affiliated to IKG Punjab Technical University and is getting good response from the students. They said the medical field is developing very fast and by taking courses in medical microbiology and medical biochemistry, students can become excellent professionals.

National Award for eklavya principal

Eklavya School Principal Komal Arora has received the Utkarsh Award 2022 as the best principal for her consistent efforts and contribution in education. She has shown her keen interest and practice in creating a joyful environment. Raminder Kour Mann and Shakun Saluja from Eklavya School have also been awarded with National Awards to Teachers 2022. The event was organised by EduFeed Foundation (Indian Educator Council) at GNA University, Hoshiarpur. The occasion was graced by 80+ principals and 400+ teachers under the guidance of Prem Sagar, founder of EduFeed Foundation.

KMV foundation programme held

Kanya Maha Vidyalaya organised a special address of Principal Atima Sharma Dwivedi titled ‘The Human Story’. The address was organised during the foundation programme, an innovative initiative designed to strengthen the intellectual foundation of the new entrants of the college. Principal Dwivedi conducted the first session of the programme. Her presentation traced the human story, the different stages of mankind, beginning from the dawn of humanity and passing through the ancient and middle ages right up to the modern times. Dwivedi’s presentation dealt with various aspects of human history and also with the geographical conditions of the world in ancient, medieval and modern times.

Lyallpur students excel in exams

Sushant Lalotra, a student of Lyallpur Khalsa College (GNDU), has secured the first position in the second semester exams of MA (geography) by getting 365 marks out of 400, whereas Gurbachan Dass secured the second positions by getting 361 marks. Kamalpreet Kaur stood third by getting 359 marks, and Jasvir Kaur secured the fourth position by getting 356 marks in the same class. This information was given in a press release by the dean, academic council of the college, Jasreen Kaur. President of the college governing council Balbir Kaur and Principal Gurpinder Singh Samra congratulated the students and wished them success in life.

PCM SD students shine in exams

Students of PCM SD College for Women showed good performance in results of MSc Fashion Designing and Merchandising (semester-IV) conducted by GNDU. Sheeba got the second position in the university by securing 2056/2200 marks (93.45%). Mandeep Kaur with 2049/2200 marks (92.90%), Loveleen Kaur with 1929/2200 marks (87.68%) and Akriti Tandon with 1899/2200 marks (86.31%). President Naresh Kumar Budhia, other members of the managing committee, and Principal Pooja Prashar applauded the students on their success and wished them luck for their bright future.

Skating competition organised

Under-17 and U-21 district-level roller skating competitions for girls and boys were conducted at Police DAV Public School. Arshdeep Singh won the first place in race boys and Anshul won the first place in girls quad 500m. Vaibhav stood first and Ojas second in rink race-2-1000m in boys quad. In under-17 inline road race 3000m girls, Shaheen Arora stood first and Dilkush Yadav stood first in road race-2, 3000m boys. In under-17 rink race-3 incline 500m, Bavishya stood first and Jivesh stood second. Inline rink race-3, 500m and 1000m (girls), Briyanshi Thakur stood first and Adya Bhardwaj stood second. President of the District Roller Skating Association, Dr Rashmi Vij, encouraged all the players and inspired them to work harder in future.

BA-BEd results: Doaba College excels

Principal Pardeep Bhandari said Doaba College student Alisha of BA-BEd (four-year integrated course) excelled in GNDU semester exams and brought laurels to the institution. Alisha secured 3590 out of 4500 marks and bagged the first position and a gold medal in the university. Principal Pardeep Bhandari congratulated meritorious students, their parents, faculty head Avinash Chander, for the outstanding achievement. TNS