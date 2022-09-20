 MSc Microbiology course at St Soldier : The Tribune India

campus notes

MSc Microbiology course at St Soldier

MSc Microbiology course at St Soldier

Students of St Soldier Group of Institutions in Jalandhar.

Jalandhar: There has been an increase in the trend of youth towards becoming a medical microbiologist professional and working for the people. In view of this, MSc medical microbiology, medical biochemistry course has been started by St. Soldier Group of Institutions. Giving information about this, chairman Anil Chopra, and vice-chairperson Sangeeta Chopra said the course is affiliated to IKG Punjab Technical University and is getting good response from the students. They said the medical field is developing very fast and by taking courses in medical microbiology and medical biochemistry, students can become excellent professionals.

National Award for eklavya principal

Eklavya School Principal Komal Arora has received the Utkarsh Award 2022 as the best principal for her consistent efforts and contribution in education. She has shown her keen interest and practice in creating a joyful environment. Raminder Kour Mann and Shakun Saluja from Eklavya School have also been awarded with National Awards to Teachers 2022. The event was organised by EduFeed Foundation (Indian Educator Council) at GNA University, Hoshiarpur. The occasion was graced by 80+ principals and 400+ teachers under the guidance of Prem Sagar, founder of EduFeed Foundation.

KMV foundation programme held

Kanya Maha Vidyalaya organised a special address of Principal Atima Sharma Dwivedi titled ‘The Human Story’. The address was organised during the foundation programme, an innovative initiative designed to strengthen the intellectual foundation of the new entrants of the college. Principal Dwivedi conducted the first session of the programme. Her presentation traced the human story, the different stages of mankind, beginning from the dawn of humanity and passing through the ancient and middle ages right up to the modern times. Dwivedi’s presentation dealt with various aspects of human history and also with the geographical conditions of the world in ancient, medieval and modern times.

Lyallpur students excel in exams

Sushant Lalotra, a student of Lyallpur Khalsa College (GNDU), has secured the first position in the second semester exams of MA (geography) by getting 365 marks out of 400, whereas Gurbachan Dass secured the second positions by getting 361 marks. Kamalpreet Kaur stood third by getting 359 marks, and Jasvir Kaur secured the fourth position by getting 356 marks in the same class. This information was given in a press release by the dean, academic council of the college, Jasreen Kaur. President of the college governing council Balbir Kaur and Principal Gurpinder Singh Samra congratulated the students and wished them success in life.

PCM SD students shine in exams

Students of PCM SD College for Women showed good performance in results of MSc Fashion Designing and Merchandising (semester-IV) conducted by GNDU. Sheeba got the second position in the university by securing 2056/2200 marks (93.45%). Mandeep Kaur with 2049/2200 marks (92.90%), Loveleen Kaur with 1929/2200 marks (87.68%) and Akriti Tandon with 1899/2200 marks (86.31%). President Naresh Kumar Budhia, other members of the managing committee, and Principal Pooja Prashar applauded the students on their success and wished them luck for their bright future.

Skating competition organised

Under-17 and U-21 district-level roller skating competitions for girls and boys were conducted at Police DAV Public School. Arshdeep Singh won the first place in race boys and Anshul won the first place in girls quad 500m. Vaibhav stood first and Ojas second in rink race-2-1000m in boys quad. In under-17 inline road race 3000m girls, Shaheen Arora stood first and Dilkush Yadav stood first in road race-2, 3000m boys. In under-17 rink race-3 incline 500m, Bavishya stood first and Jivesh stood second. Inline rink race-3, 500m and 1000m (girls), Briyanshi Thakur stood first and Adya Bhardwaj stood second. President of the District Roller Skating Association, Dr Rashmi Vij, encouraged all the players and inspired them to work harder in future.

BA-BEd results: Doaba College excels

Principal Pardeep Bhandari said Doaba College student Alisha of BA-BEd (four-year integrated course) excelled in GNDU semester exams and brought laurels to the institution. Alisha secured 3590 out of 4500 marks and bagged the first position and a gold medal in the university. Principal Pardeep Bhandari congratulated meritorious students, their parents, faculty head Avinash Chander, for the outstanding achievement. TNS

To celebrate National Nutrition Month-2022, the Department of Home Science, Lyallpur Khalsa College for Women, organised a visit to Government Senior Secondary School, Garha Road, in Jalandhar. Tribune Photo

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

Punjab special Assembly row: AAP govt goes on offensive; Bhagwant Mann to call session again on September 27

2
Jalandhar

Ugly spat between AAP MLA, senior police officer over 'property dispute' in Jalandhar

3
Punjab

India reacts sharply to Khalistan referendum, presses Canada for action

4
Punjab

In Patiala, norms batted out during T20I

5
Nation

After Leicester, tension in UK's Birmingham

6
Nation

Mega crackdown on PFI, 106 functionaries arrested in NIA's raids in 15 states over terror funding charges

7
Nation

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar raises Cyprus after Recep Tayyip Erdogan rakes up Kashmir

8
Patiala

Punjabi University employee dies by 'suicide'

9
Punjab

Chandigarh Police use water cannon against BJP leaders holding counter-protest against Punjab govt

10
Himachal

Hills cut illegally in Kangra, Himachal Pradesh Chief Secretary RD Dhiman seeks report

Don't Miss

View All
Inaugurated 10 months ago, Karnal-Indri road erodes
Haryana

Inaugurated 10 months ago, Karnal-Indri road erodes

‘Gajodhar bhaiya’ leaves behind legacy of laughter
Nation Obituary

'Gajodhar bhaiya' leaves behind legacy of laughter

Bring millet back to kitchen for healthy life, says scientist
Himachal

Bring millet back to kitchen for healthy life, says scientist

Ragpicker’s daughter wins gold in tehsil games
Jalandhar

Ragpicker’s daughter wins gold in tehsil games in Jalandhar

Engineer turns farmer, earns good returns from dragon fruit farming
Haryana

Karnal: Engineer turns farmer, earns good returns from dragon fruit farming

Father carries gun to school as he escorts kids amid rising incidents of stray dogs attack in Kerala
Trending

Father carries gun to school as he escorts kids amid rising incidents of stray dog attack in Kerala

UN warns up to 345 million people marching towards starvation
World

UN warns up to 345 million people marching towards starvation

Video of students cleaning toilets goes viral, kin miffed
Jalandhar

Video of students cleaning toilets in Garhshankar village school goes viral, kin miffed

Top News

India reacts sharply to Khalistan referendum, presses Canada for action

India reacts sharply to Khalistan referendum, presses Canada for action

Govt has described so-called Khalistan referendum as a ‘farc...

Will prefer to die in free democracy of India, rather than among ‘artificial’ Chinese officials: Dalai Lama

Will prefer to die in free democracy of India rather than among 'artificial' Chinese officials: Dalai Lama

Tibetan spiritual leader made these remarks during a two-day...

Punjab govt calls Cabinet meeting after Governor withdraws order summoning special Assembly session

Punjab special Assembly row: AAP govt goes on offensive; Bhagwant Mann to call session again on September 27

MLAs march to Governor’s house in protest as governor had re...

In major crackdown, anti-terror agency raids Popular Front of India leaders

Mega crackdown on PFI, 106 functionaries arrested in NIA's raids in 15 states over terror funding charges

PFI calls for a dawn-to-dusk 'hartal' in Kerala on Friday, t...

MEA warns employment seekers against lucrative IT job offers in Thailand

MEA warns employment seekers against lucrative IT job offers in Thailand

As many as 32 Indians trapped in Myanmar’s Myawaddy area aft...


Cities

View All

Mini-bus operators protest in Amritsar, commuters suffer

Mini-bus operators protest in Amritsar, commuters suffer

1965 Amritsar Partap Bazar bombing anniversary today: Old-timers recall loss of innocent lives in strike by Pakistan Air Force planes

Tarn Taran: Cop, 5 others thrash PRTC bus conductor

Centre's effigy burnt in Amritsar

Retired IAF officer held hostage in Amritsar, robbed of Rs 12L, Rs 22L jewellery

895 CHB small flats in illegal possession

895 Chandigarh Housing Board small flats in illegal possession

ED attaches assets worth Rs 147 crore of Chandigarh-based realty group GBPPL in cheating case

Chandigarh University video 'leak': CBI probe sought

Chandigarh University video 'leak': SIT members again visit crime scene at university

Electric Vehicle policy: Soon, real-time charging station info on app

Truck runs over 6 in Delhi, four dead

Truck runs over 6 in Delhi, four dead

Tussle between Centre and AAP reaches flash-point; Kejriwal says democracy is over

4 killed in Delhi as truck runs over people sleeping on road divider

Major drug haul: 350kg heroin worth Rs 1,725 crore seized by Delhi Police in Mumbai

Traffic snarl on Delhi-Jaipur Highway, commuters stranded for hours

Ugly spat between AAP MLA, senior police officer over ‘property dispute’ in Jalandhar

Ugly spat between AAP MLA, senior police officer over 'property dispute' in Jalandhar

LPU student's death: Kerala friends, neighbours in disbelief

Protest in Lovely Professional University over student's death

Lovely Professional University student ends life by suicide, protest breaks out on campus in Phagwara

Father of Kerala student shocked, says was normal on call

Three of gang making fake RCs, DLs arrested

Three of gang making fake RCs, DLs arrested in Ludhiana

100 Ludhiana villages drug hotspots, plan in place

Ludhiana village resident held with heroin

10 days on, road caves in again near Ludhiana's Ishmeet Chowk, close shave for commuters

Con man posing as Ludhiana MP’s PA dupes resident of Rs 2.5L on pretext of providing govt job

2 chargesheets filed against former Punjab minister Vijay Inder Singla

2 chargesheets filed against former Punjab minister Vijay Inder Singla

Punjabi University employee dies by 'suicide'

In Patiala, norms batted out during T20I

Patiala MC looks for another site to shift out dairy farmers

Swine flu turns fatal for 3rd time in Patiala district this season