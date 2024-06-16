Mukerian farmer electrocuted while cutting fodder in field

Hoshiarpur, June 15
A farmer of Singpur Jatta village of Mukerian was electrocuted while cutting fodder in a field. Former Singpur Jatta village sarpanch Kuldeep Singh said Makhan Singh was a poor farmer and was survived by four daughters.
There was no other earning member in his family, he said. He said Makhan had gone to someone’s field to cut fodder for animals two days ago. While he was cutting fodder, an electricity wire snapped due to strong wind and fell in the field. Makhan’s foot came in contact with the live wire and he got electrocuted.
Villagers have demanded that the state government should provide adequate financial help to the victim’s family.
