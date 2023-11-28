Mukh Mantri Tirath Yatra: 200 pilgrims leave for Hazur Sahib via train

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, November 27

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann started the Mukh Mantri Teerth Yatra scheme from Dhuri today. Nearly 200 pilgrims left for Sri Hazur Sahib, Nanded, from the Jalandhar Cantonment railway station on a special train today.

The expenditure of food, lodging and travel, which includes AC trains and accommodations, will be borne by the Punjab Government. Under the scheme, people of Punjab will be offered free pilgrimage to Amritsar Sahib, Hazur Sahib, Patna Sahib, Anandpur Sahib, Mata Naina Devi, Vrindavan Dham, Mata Vaishno Devi, Mata Chintapurni, Mata Jawala Ji, Varanasi, Khatu Shyam, Salasar Dham and Khwaja Ajmer Sharif Dargah.

On the occasion, the administration gave a warm welcome to the pilgrims. They underwent medical check-up before the journey and were also given special luggage kits prepared by Markfed.

While lauding the Punjab Government for starting the scheme, Gurwinder Singh, a pilgrim from Arjun Nagar in Mithu Basti, said this would enable him to visit Sri Hazur Sahib for the first time. Talwinder Kaur, another pilgrim from Kangna village in Nakodar, hailed the government for this initiative and said her family could pay obeisance free of cost.

