‘Multiple Dasehra venues, bursting of crackers need to be discouraged’

As the city residents apprehend worsening of air quality in the days to come, they have started voicing their concern over the issue. Talking to Jalandhar Tribune, they have voiced their concerns over having multiple Dasehra venues and endless bursting of crackers. Here are the opinions of some local residents.

I think there has been a lot of awareness against burning of crackers. I was among those who used to spend Rs 15,000 every Diwali just on crackers. But that was till four years ago. Now, both my schoolgoing children do not let me bring any crackers home. — Chetan Dheer, sports goods manufacturer

I am much perturbed over multiple Dasehra celebrations being held in the city. Till about a decade ago, there were just two-three venues for Dasehra celebrations. By Diwali, pollution level would be far higher. People uplift local craftsmen by buying earthen diyas. — Guninder Kaur, Ex-chairperson, Inner Wheel Club

I have a mixed opinion on use of firecrackers. I think we should not let our traditional festival lose their charm. We can encourage our children to go in for fewer, green crackers that cause minimal air and noise pollution — Dr Puja Kapoor, paediatrician, marathoner

According to me, the craze for Diwali celebration has to be maintained in the kids by letting them burst few, symbolic crackers. I am strictly against bursting crackers till late hours. As a teacher, we are encouraging children to celebrate green Diwali — Ramandeep Kaur, school science teacher

Demons go up in flames

Effigies of Kumbhakarn, Meghnad and Ravana set on fire during the Dasehra celebrations in Jalandhar on Tuesday. The festival was celebrated at 20 venues across the city. An 80-ft tall effigy of Ravana was consigned to flames at the Sain Dass School ground. Tribune photos: Malkiat Singh

