MUN chapter at Police DAV school

Jalandhar: The opening ceremony of MUN Fourth Chapter (Model United Nation) was held at Police DAV Public School, PAP Campus. The three-day MUN (Model United Nation) aims to conduct research work and discussion on global topics under various committees to arrive at solutions and to enhance the awareness of students and their communication skills. Around 500 students from 25 schools in and around Jalandhar are participating. The chief guest on the occasion was Rameshchandra, Retired Indian Foreign Services officer. He was welcomed by Principal Dr Rashmi Vij. Sunil Vij and the coordinators Balwinder Singh, Manoj Dutta and Seema Sharma were also present on the occasion.

The DAV College commenced Kala Manch. The programme aimed at showcasing the talent of young artistes from various clusters including music, dance and theatre and prepare them for the upcoming competition. Famous Punjabi singer Master Saleem gave the audience an enchanting experience. Principal Dr Rajesh Kumar encouraged the students and gave his best wishes for them to succeed. The event saw vivid performances including group bhajan, group song, folk orchestra, skit, mime and Bhangra.

Sanskriti KMV School students participated in the prestigious Inter -School Competition KMV Charisma 2022, organised by KMV Collegiate Senior Secondary School. The mega inter-school multidisciplinary event provided vivid competitive ground for the students to showcase their talent and compete with the best and skill full brains from nearly 26 schools from the region. Sanskriti KMV School participated in 14 categories and emerged as distinctive winner grabbing the first runner up trophy. The team of Sugandhi Khosla, Gursimran Kaur, Aarzo Sharma, Ishnoor Kaur, Harshita and Alisha Gogna came first in group dance. They also came first in cooking without fire, still life painting, second in rangoli making, net savvy, Western solo singing, third in landscape painting and got consolation in folk solo singing.

An educational expedition was organised at MLU DAV College Phagwara under the fervent counsel and guidance of the principal of the college, Dr Kiranjeet Randhawa. A well-guided tour to Anandpur Sahib, Naina Devi and Virasat-e-Khalsa took an enthusiastic turn. The students of the college acquired knowledge about the Sikh history, cultural flourishes and passed on legacies, inherited souvenirs of times and availed themselves of the customary condimental food. Dr Randhawa believes that an expedition serves a great purpose in bonding and educating. She claims that experiential learnings balance the literary learnings and accommodates to one’s personal growth.

Eklavya School observed World Pneumonia Day on its premises. The school organised a programme to spread awareness and educate people to combat pneumonia disease. The day was observed with the motto "Healthy lungs for all'. Students of Class 2 were made a posters on World Pneumonia Day. The students were directed to reach the auditorium where the Rashi of Class 5 gave a speech in which she explained that how we all can contribute towards saving lives from pneumonia. JK Gupta (Chairman) appreciated the efforts of staff members and students. Darsh student of Class 2 also give a speech in which he added that we should not forget to take the vaccination.

CT University in association with City University, Ajman organised its 5th International Multi-Track Conference on Sciences, Engineering, Management and Technical Innovation IMSEMTI 2022 in the UAE. The conference brought experts and delegates from different countries to take stock of current knowledge, share information, and build consensus on the actions most needed to move forward in the respective fields. Imran Khan, President – of City University Ajman, accompanied by Dr Sabrin Azim and Dr Varinder Singh Rana welcomed the keynote speakers, delegates and presenters from across the globe and outlined the aim and objectives of the conference.

Kanya Maha Vidyalaya organised an online lecture on Legal Services Schemes, Fundamental Rights and Duties as per the guidelines of Office of the CJM-cum-Secretary District Legal Services Authority. The lecture was conducted in compliance with the legal awareness programme of the District Legal Services Authority for providing legal assistance to the marginalised sections of the society and poor beneficiaries to resolve their long-standing legal issues under the umbrella of Empowerment of Citizens through Legal Awareness and Outreach- a pan India campaign.

To exhibit the magic of nature and science, Mayor Galaxy, the pre-primary wing of Mayor World School showcased an agro enterprise, ‘Farmer’s market : A Tryst with Nature and Science’ in the premises of the school. This event was organised for the students of Mayor Galaxy and their parents. The tiny-tots of nursery and pre-nursery enthusiastically presented a veggie parade and walked the ramp, decked up as colourful vegetables. The young scientists of KG II presented varied scintillating and spy science projects featuring green-house models. The students emphatically explained the steps of growing garlic and also showed the methods to check adulteration in food.

