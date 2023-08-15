Municipal bypoll: Led by Brahm Shankar Jimpa, Mayor, AAP councillors meet Chief Minister

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, August 14

Led by Cabinet Minister Brahm Shankar Jimpa, a delegation of AAP councillors met Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann today. Hoshiarpur Mayor Surinder Kumar, Senior Deputy Mayor Praveen Saini and Deputy Mayor Ranjit Chowdhary were also present on the occasion. The councillors discussed with the Chief Minister the municipal by-elections to be held in three wards (6,7 & 27) and assured him that the AAP candidates would win big.

Jimpa said that CM Mann assured during the meeting that no stone would be left unturned to ensure the development of Hoshiarpur Municipal Corporation.

#Bhagwant Mann #Hoshiarpur