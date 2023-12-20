Murder suspect held, granted bail

Our Correspondent

Phagwara: The Nakodar Sadar police arrested a murder suspect and released him on bail. Station House Officer (SHO) Yadwinder Singh said the suspect had been identified as Rajeev Sahota, a resident of Sarak Pur village. The SHO said the suspect and his other accomplices had murdered Kuljinder Singh (35), a resident of Ladhe Wali village, on July 1, 2023. The SHO said on a statement of Kiranjeet Kaur, wife of the deceased, a case under Sections 302 (murder), 323, 324 (voluntarily causing hurt with dangerous weapons or means), 341 (wrongful restraint), 148 and 149 (rioting) of the IPC had been registered against the suspect and others. OC

Thieves strike at sewa kendra

Phagwara: Unidentified persons barged into Nurmahal Sewa Kendra on Monday night. Kendra in-charge Nitika complained to the police that the suspects decamped with 16 batteries, 5 computer monitors, 5 printers, a DVR and a generator battery among other items. After getting information, Nurmahal Station House Officer (SHO) Pankaj Kumar reached the spot. He said investigations were on into the matter and a case would be registered against the suspects. Nurmahal residents were unable to avail of the services at the kendra on Tuesday as it was closed following the theft. OC

Man killed in road mishap

Phagwara: A scooterist was killed while three others suffered serious injuries after a speeding car hit two Activa scooters and a bicycle from the rear near JCT Mills in Phagwara late on Monday night. The deceased has been identified as Munish Gupta (40), an industrialist of Phagwara. The car driver managed to flee after the mishap. The injured persons have been identified as Sumiter of Khurampur village, Dasrath of Chachoki village and Bunty, a resident of Khotrra village. They were admitted to the local Civil Hospital. The police have registered a case against the car driver.

The Tribune is now available on WhatsApp Channels. Click here to get all the latest updates from us on WhatsApp.

#Nakodar #Phagwara