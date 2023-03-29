Murdered NRI couple's kin in shock; gloom in villages

Ashok Kaura

Phagwara, March 28

A pall of gloom descended on Mehsampur village near Goraya and in Chachrari village near Phagwara when the news of the brutal murder of an NRI, Sukhwinder Singh, and his wife Kiranpreet Kaur came in. Sukhwinder, who belonged to Mehsampur, and Kiranpreet, who was from Chachrari, were reportedly shot dead by unidentified armed assailants in their Manila house on late night of March 25.

The news of the murder spread like a fire and villagers thronged the victims’ village residences to meet the family members.

The deceased Sukhwinder Singh went to the Phillipines in 2004 and, was running a finance business. He was living in joint family, which included his brothers

and uncle. He married to Kiranpreet three years back, She went to Manila five months ago only.

Santokh Singh and his wife Paramjit Kaur, the parents of Sukhwinder, and Gurdawar Singh Lambardar, the father of Kiranpreet, were seen in deep shock with flood of tears in their eyes. Lakhbir Singh, the brother of the deceased Sukhwinder, said both bodies would be

cremated in Manila on Wednesday. It may be mentioned here that an unidentified killer gunned down the couple in their residence. The cause of the murder could not be known yet.