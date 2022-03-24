Murli Rajasthani wins hearts at Crafts Bazaar

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, March 23

Artistes from different states are displaying their art and introducing the people to the great culture of the country under the banner of North Zone Cultural Center in Crafts Bazaar organised at Lajwanti Outdoor Stadium. Folk artiste Murli Rajasthani remains the centre of attraction of visitors with his Rajasthani and Punjabi folk songs.

By singing Kuldeep Manak’s ‘Kalian’, he not only pays tribute to the great lyricist Kuldeep Manak by presenting many songs such as Maa hundi a maa o duniya waleo, banda bahadur ki vaar, hind ki chadar and kothe te glassi hai etc. He said the lamp that Punjabi singer Kuldeep Manak had lit in the hearts of people about holy mother earth is still spreading light to this day.

Murli Rajasthani told that he had exhibited his art thrice in Hoshiarpur. Apart from the country, he got a chance to perform abroad. Apart from this, he also performed on All India Radio and Doordarshan. He said his aim is to advance art and culture among people. Murli Rajasthani is proud of his musical instrument, ‘Ramanthay’, and tells that he practices singing every day.

Murli Rajasthani said he has inherited the art of singing from his grandfather Binja Ram who used to sing songs. Seeing him his father Nanuram also adopted singing and is still completely devoted to music. He learned singing from his father and whatever he is today, is just because of his blessings. He expressed his gratitude to Ravinder Sharma, programme Officer of North Zone Cultural Centre, and Bhupinder Singh for giving an opportunity to showcase his art at Crafts Bazaar. He said for the respect, the DC Apneet Riyait and Additional Deputy Commissioner (Urban Development) Himanshu Jain, had given to him on his arrival here, he would be grateful for them throughout.

He said Chetram, Govind, Vinod and Shravan accompanied him on the instruments. “The people of Hoshiarpur are rich at heart. They make the spirits of every artiste fly high and the artiste needs nothing more,” he said.