 Music kept us alive during distressing pandemic times, say veena maestros : The Tribune India

Music kept us alive during distressing pandemic times, say veena maestros

Music kept us alive during distressing pandemic times, say veena maestros

Pt Vishwa Mohan Bhatt and Pt Salil Bhatt perform during the Harivallabh Sangeet Sammelan.



Tribune News Service

Aparna Banerji

Jalandhar, December 26

The fame of Mohan Veena and Satvik Veena - fashioned from Hawaiian Guitars and adapted to the mores of Indian Classical music - has created a niche of its own worldwide.

Tribute to artistes

After Covid, people were waiting for this kind of festival. Luckily, now it has started. We lost Pt Rajan Mishra, Debu Chaudhry, Pratik Chaudhary and Shubhankar Banerji. It’s a great loss for Indian classical music scenario. We are here to pay tribute to all of them. Pt Vishwa Mohan Bhatt

After a hectic schedule from one concert to another, veena maestros Pt Vishwa Mohan Bhatt and Pt Salil Bhatt shared the experiences of their years of musical wisdom in an interview with The Tribune on the sidelines of the 147th Harivallabh Sangeet Sammelan. Back in the festival after four years, they discussed their pain of the gruelling Covid pandemic, loss of kindled music colleagues, 500-year-old Bhatt family legacy and enthusiasm to return to Harivallabh.

Pt Vishwa Mohan Bhatt said their Harivallabh performance was a tribute to all these artistes. Notably, acclaimed Indian classical artistes Pt Jasraj, Pt Rajan Mishra, Pt Shiv Kumar Sharma, Pt Debu Chaudhary, Pt Pratik Chaudhary among others passed

away amidst the Covid pandemic.

Pt Salil Bhatt shared that Covid was a personal loss. “We have a relationship with Pt Rajan and Sajan Mishra family, which spans three-four generations. He (Pt Rajan) was an inseparable part of our family and my father’s peer group. Pt Bhajan Sopori gave me unconditional love. I saw him go, gave shoulder to him on his last journey. It broke my spirit. They were all ‘gunijan’, ‘gurujan’ (wise men, teachers). We can’t imagine things without them. All musicians went in a line. It started with Pt Birju Maharaj (pre-Covid), then Pt Shiv Kumar Sharma, Pt Jasraj, Pt Rajan Mishra, Pt Debu Chaudhary and Pratik Chaudhary. It was accelerated by the pandemic,” Pt Salil said.

Pt Vishwa Mohan Bhatt said: “After Covid, people were waiting for this kind of festival. Luckily, now it has started. We lost Pt Rajan Mishra, Debu Chaudhry, Pratik Chaudhary and Shubhankar Banerji. It’s a great loss for Indian classical music scenario. We are here to pay tribute to all of them today. Harivallabh is one-of-its-kind festival in India. Every festival such as Dover Lane in Kolkata, Saptak Festival in Ahmedabad and Tansen Samroh where we just performed is a matter of pride for us. We performed at Harivallabh several times. When I went to Canada, I was surprised to see that every house had recordings of the festival. Our host had a video of my performance at Harivallabh. Even in London, Canada and US, there is great enthusiasm regarding Harivallabh.”

On being asked did music act as a balm during the disappointing Covid times, Pt Salil Bhatt said: “I think that music kept us alive - me, my father. We are the survivors. We will be known as the greatest survivors of all times. Art and music fraternity never saw such a period. In such depression and darkness, music saved us. Me, my son and my father sat together quietly in a room and held discussions.”

Detailing the impact of the Covid pandemic on artists fraternity, Pt Salil Bhatt said, “What I learnt from this phase of life is that governments all around the world, every country, seized the fundamental rights of citizens. The constitution says you cannot ever stop a person from earning his or her livelihood. This is the single-most important pillar and strength of the Constitution. You can look back and tell me what happened in the past 3 years. People were stopped from earning their livelihoods. Why do you think so many musicians died? No one thought about that. It was because of shock and trauma. They couldn’t work and earn livelihoods. Governments just conveniently forgot music, art and culture. After all, we have little vote share. We don’t matter for them. By the time the government gave nod to conduct music concerts, it was too late. Several people had gone till then.”

Pt Salil Bhatt said: “Delhi as a cultural and musical hub is completely gone. Before the pandemic, it used to be a busy hub for classical music concerts. It’s not even 10-15 per cent of what was earlier.”

Speaking on the solution for the current scenario, Pt Salil Bhat said: “We’ve said time and again that governments should make a policy for musicians and those who work in art, music, literature and culture. Without this, society goes down to destruction. A seamless flow is not ensured unless there is music and culture in society. The kindness of our children depends on music.”

Pt Salil Bhatt is currently working on his project “Sanantan Satvik Samvaad” in which he talks about the moorings of Indian Sanatan traditions, the lineage of Lord Ram, his brother Bharat and their ancestry’s contribution to Indian music - ranging from Bharat’s son Tax who set up Taxila and Raavan’s “Shiv Tandav Strot”.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Entertainment

Sheezan Khan tells police broke up with Tunisha Sharma after Shraddha Walkar murder case

2
Punjab

Sikh man from Amritsar among 4 dead in Canada bus accident: Report

3
Punjab

Cold to severe cold reported in Punjab, Haryana; Chandigarh among coldest in North India, IMD releases list

4
Delhi

'Concocted narratives' were taught in name of history: PM Modi at Veer Bal Diwas event

5
Nation

It's 'snowing' in Rajasthan's Mount Abu; Churu records lowest temperature of season at zero degree Celsius: IMD

6
Nation

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman admitted to AIIMS

7
Business

Videocon founder Venugopal Dhoot arrested in ICICI Bank loan fraud case

8
Brand Connect

Keto Fantastic ACV Gummies | Kelly Clarkson Keto Gummies [Shocking Scam] Trimax Keto Gummies | Trufit Keto Gummies, Fake Or Legitimate?

9
World

UKrainian President Zelenskyy calls PM Modi, seeks Indian mediation for peace with Russia

10
Himachal

Himachal Pradesh Government suspends functioning of staff selection commission over paper leak

Don't Miss

View All
Year that made Messi
Features Looking back 2022

Year that made Messi the greatest !

Ending the war no one’s winning or losing: 10 months of Russia-Ukraine conflict
Features Looking back 2022

Ending the war no one’s winning or losing: 10 months of Russia-Ukraine conflict

Despair to hope: Despite China-driven Covid surge, WHO says we’re in a better place
Features Looking back 2022

Despair to hope: Despite China-driven Covid surge, WHO says we’re in a better place

Water heaters, desi-ghee pinnis for Zira agitators to tackle chill
Punjab

Water heaters, desi-ghee pinnis for Zira agitators to tackle chill

Italian strawberries to be grown under hydroponics project in Rohtak village
Haryana

Italian strawberries to be grown under hydroponics project in Rohtak village

Haryana students to wake up at crack of dawn, courtesy shrine mikes
Haryana

Haryana students to wake up at crack of dawn, courtesy shrine mikes

150 more cops to guard singer’s family
Pollywood

Sidhu Moosewala killing: 150 more cops to guard singer's family

National park turns haven for endangered species
Himachal

Kullu's Great Himalayan National Park turns haven for endangered species

Top News

‘Counting on India to broker peace with Russia’, Volodymyr Zelenskyy in phone call to PM Modi

'Counting on India to broker peace with Russia', Volodymyr Zelenskyy in phone call to PM Modi

Covid mock drill at hospitals today

Covid mock drill at hospitals today

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya cautions against inf...

Unfunded OPS tax on future generations: EAC member

Unfunded old pension scheme tax on future generations: EAC member

Western New York death toll rises to 28 from cold, storm chaos

Western New York death toll rises to 28 from cold, storm chaos

The rest of the United States also is reeling from the feroc...

BSF jawan murdered in Gujarat after protest against daughter’s objectionable video posted online; 7 people arrested

BSF jawan murdered in Gujarat after protest against daughter’s objectionable video posted online; 7 people arrested

The incident takes place at around 10pm on Saturday and the ...


Cities

View All

Woman, paramour held for murdering husband

Woman, paramour held for murdering husband

Farmers’ protest outside DC office completes one month

Spurious drugs: Punjab drug trail ends in Uttarakhand; unit sealed

Biting cold, dense fog force residents to stay indoors; help pours in for homeless

Amritsar: Another drone shot down

Prompt doles by Chandigarh, ~48.36L given to 92 e-vehicle buyers

Prompt doles by Chandigarh, Rs 48.36L given to 92 e-vehicle buyers

No respite from fog in Chandigarh, Punjab, Haryana for 48 hours

Schoolteacher assaults student with pistol in Chandigarh, held

‘0001’ goes for Rs 15.2L; RLA rakes in Rs 1.81 cr

Despite action by UT civic body, BSNL cables dangle from trees

India needs to break free from narrow views of past to achieve heights of success: PM Modi at ‘Veer Bal Diwas’ event

'Concocted narratives' were taught in name of history: PM Modi at Veer Bal Diwas event

Mother Dairy to hike milk prices by Rs 2/litre in Delhi-NCR from Tuesday

AAP candidates for MCD mayor, deputy mayor submit nominations

20 cars gutted in arson incident at west Delhi multi-storey parking lot

Rahul Gandhi visits memorials of Mahatma Gandhi, Vajpayee, other former prime ministers

Woman absconding in extortion case nabbed

Woman absconding in extortion case nabbed

Dense fog, chill throw life out of gear in Jalandhar

Surya Enclave Extension allottees meet Jalandhar Improvement Trust chairman, EO

Lovely Professional University’s bhangra team brings laurels

Three-day Harivallabh fest ends on a musical note

Police crack down on drinking in public places

Police crack down on drinking in public places

30 encroachments removed

Pungrain inspector nabbed for accepting Rs 1.5 lakh bribe

NGT gives joint committee 15 more days to submit report

Man held with Chinese string

‘Zero bill’ beneficiaries touch 90%; power demand increases

'Zero bill' beneficiaries in Punjab touch 90%; power demand increases

Civic body surpasses target, collects Rs 17-cr property tax

DC orders digitisation of old revenue records

National Consumer Day celebrated

Novel tribute: Taking dip in ice-cold water