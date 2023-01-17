Music talent hunt ‘Gaunda Punjab’ launched in Jalandhar

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, January 16

Director of Jay Ell Productions Mehtab Chauhan and Punjabi music industry’s creative figure Jarnail Ghumaan announced the launching of the one-of-its-kind unique talent hunt programme ‘Gaunda Punjab- Ik Pind Ik Kalakar’ on Monday.

Ghumaan, creative head of the show, said, “The goal of this programme is to dig out the rich raw talent from every corner of Punjab and provide them with the exposure and platform they deserve. We are searching for talented budding artists, singers, writers and musicians from all the remote corners of the 23 districts of Punjab, and Chandigarh as well. The age limit for the participants is from 15 to 35 years. Auditions will be held at the ground root level starting from various universities, colleges, schools, auditoriums, social clubs, etc of various districts in Punjab to bring out the talent from all the corners of the state. A total of 26 shows are scheduled to be organised in which around 600 rising singers will get the opportunity to present their skills and talent.”

Mehtab Chauhan said, “The first auditions for the show are scheduled to be held in Jalandhar on January 17 at CT Group of Institutes. People interested to participate can register online for free on the portal — www.gaundapunjab.live. The show will be telecast weekly on “Balle Balle” and “The Unmute” in India and “Jus Punjabi” in foreign countries. Along with this, “Gaunda Punjab” will also be telecast on several OTT Platforms. The programme will be broadcast live on the social media handle “Jay Ell Records” on YouTube and Facebook.