‘My Wife’s 8th Vachan’ comic drama staged

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, May 1

Bollywood and theatre actor Anup Soni and his team visited Lovely Professional University (LPU) to perform the acclaimed comic drama ‘My Wife’s 8th Vachan’ at the Shanti Devi Mittal Auditorium. The play featured Anup Soni as Madhur, Monisha Katial as Mahak (both husband and wife), and Vinay Jain as Daksh in lead roles. The humorous and insightful play kept the audience, comprising students and staff members, engaged for the entire duration and stood as a testament to the charisma of the star performers who enthralled the audience through gimmicks and theatrics.

The play, which was almost one and a half hours long, explored the difficulties of marriage and resolving conflicts and tense relationships. The story revolved around the characters of Madhur and Mahak, who had been married for many years but had been quarrelling over trifles for unknown reasons. The comedy punches were well-knit for the entertainment of the audience, and all three lead actors did their part in coherence and pulled off the play skillfully, with their timing and coordination intact.