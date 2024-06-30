Mystery shrouds youth’s death in Phagwara

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, June 29

A youth was found dead under mysterious circumstances at a stadium at Madhopur village near here today. The deceased has been identified as Gaurav, a resident of Hardaspur village, Phagwara.

According to family members of the deceased, he went out of the house last afternoon, but did not return.

Hardeep Singh, a resident of the village, said it appeared that someone had murdered Gaurav and dumped his body in the stadium. Blood was oozing out of his mouth and nose and his feet showed signs of dragging.

The investigating officer said initial investigations suggest that the youth might have been died due to brain haemorrhage. However, the exact cause of the death would be ascertained after thorough investigation.

After recording the statements of the family members of the deceased, the police have initiated further investigations into the matter. The police have registered a case and handed over the body to the family members after the post-mortem examination.

