Mystery shrouds youth’s death near Focal Point

Jalandhar, June 2

A youth was found dead under mysterious circumstances near the Focal Point here late last night. The incident came to light when a passerby stumbled upon the body. He immediately informed the police control room about the incident.

After getting information, the Division No. 8 police reached the spot. They took the body into their possession and sent it to the Civil Hospital.

The police identified the body and informed the family members of the deceased about the incident this morning.

After getting information, the family members reached the police station and requested cops to hand over the body to them for cremation. However, the police refused to hand over the body, following which a high drama took place outside the police station.

The family members claimed that despite their request for no legal proceedings, the police sent the body for postmortem examination.

The youth allegedly died of drug overdose. Therefore, the family did not want any legal proceeding or postmortem examination to be conducted. In the evening, a consensus was reached between the police and the family members of the deceased. Following which, the body was handed over to them for cremation.

Meanwhile, the police said the exact cause of the death would be confirmed after the postmortem report. Further investigations were on in the case.

