Campus Notes

NAAC Grade ‘A’ accreditation

NAAC Grade ‘A’ accreditation

Management, staff and faculty of CTIEMT celebrate NAAC Grade A accreditation in Jalandhar on Tuesday.



Tribune News Service

Jalandhar: CT Institute of Engineering, Management and Technology (CTIEMT) recently achieved a significant milestone by securing the NAAC Grade A accreditation. To commemorate the achievement, the management and staff of CT Group came together for a series of celebratory ceremonies, honouring the dedication and hard work of all stakeholders involved. The event was attended by Chairman of CT Group, Charanjit Singh Channi, and Managing Director, Dr Manbir Singh. Vice-chairman Harpreet Singh also joined in to commend the efforts of the committees responsible for this remarkable feat, delivering heartfelt speeches that resonated with gratitude and appreciation. Among others were core committee members, including the Director of campus Dr Gurpreet Singh, and the Director, Research & Planning, Dr Jasdeep Kaur Dhami.

Free medical check-up

A comprehensive medical camp was hosted by Innocent Hearts Group of Institutions and Disha CSR at Guru Ravidas Mandir, Mehatpur, for the community there. Specialists including eye surgeon Dr Rohan Bowry, diabetes specialist Dr Sahil Kalia and dental surgeon Dr Aastha Bowry, along with their teams from reputed medical facilities, administered free check-ups and distributed medicines. The event, facilitated by Bowry Memorial Educational and Medical Trust, addressed various health concerns such as eye ailments, dental issues, kidney problems and general health check-up. Patients received personalised care and guidance from expert professionals. The collaborative effort underscored a commitment to public welfare and accessible healthcare in the community.

Red Cross health camp

The Red Cross Society of Hans Raj Mahila Maha Vidyalaya organised a health check-up camp under the guidance of Principal Prof Ajay Sareen. On the occasion, gynaecologist from Patel Hospital Dr Pooja Kiran was there to conduct check-ups. She congratulated Red Cross Society advisor Deepshikha, in-charge Pawan Kumari and member Dr Jasbir Kaur for organising the camp. She said that women should get their health check-up done on a regular basis. Deepshikha said that around 70 students and faculty members benefited from the camp. They discussed their issues with Dr Pooja Kiran, who gave them advice for taking care of their health. Members of Red Cross Society were also present on the occasion.

Havan ceremony

A havan was organised at Apeejay School, Mahavir Marg, to mark the beginning of the new session. The auspicious occasion filled the school ambience with positivity and pious vibes. Principal Sangeeta Nistandra, vice-principal VK Khanna and the entire teaching and non-teaching fraternity marked their presence at havan to seek the blessings of the Almighty. Everyone prayed for the start of the new session with great hopes and renewed energies. Principal Sangeeta Nistandra wished everyone good luck for the upcoming endeavours in the new session.

Adventure camp

An adventure camp was organised at Ivy World School. The camp was a closely supervised programme which offered teenagers and children an opportunity to get involved in extra-curricular activities. Ivyians were able to make the optimum use of their holidays by learning and mastering new life skills and exploring their potential and passion for certain arts and simultaneously widening their horizons. The camp included a wide range of activities, including adventure sports such as races, rock climbing, bungee jumping, music, dance, literary activities, penmanship, gardening, best out-of-waste etc. They not only made memories while having fun, but were able to face their fears, try new things, push their boundaries and realise self-sufficiency. They were able to make new friends and realised the importance of teamwork. Director Aditi Vasal mentioned that the camp aimed at keeping the students engaged and provided them with an even platform to explore and express their creativity through different forms of art.

New session

A havan ceremony was performed at Seth Hukam Chand SD Public Senior Secondary School, Sangal Sohal-Variana, to seek divine blessings for the commencement of the new academic session 2024-2025. Manager Parveen Dada along with Principal Priyanka Sharma and all staff members joined in this sacred ritual. They offered oblations in the havan while chanting the sacred hymns and prayed for progress and prosperity in the new academic year. The havan was performed with fervour and a touch of spirituality.

Graduation Day celebrations

Tagore's International Smart School organised its 8th convocation ceremony to laud the young enthusiastic learners of class KG-II for their commendable performance in the session 2023-24. The occasion was graced by Dean Vinod Shashi Jain. The celebration commenced with a welcome speech by the Principal. Various activities presented by tiny-tots such as group dance, singing, yoga, poem recitations, speeches and beautiful messages stole the show. The tiny-tots of pre-primary were felicitated with degrees of graduation. Director Ruchika Jain praised the endeavour of the students, teachers and parents and motivated them to be progressive learners, setting big goals and putting in dedicated efforts as promising citizens.

