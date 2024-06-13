Nab those behind Valmiki idol desecration, police urged

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, June 12

Dr Ambedkar Mool Niwasi Mukti Morcha founder Lucky Sarwata and Bhartiya Valmiki Dharam Samaj city president Bunty Gill have urged the Hoshiarpur district police to promptly arrest those responsible for desecrating the idol of Bhagwan Valmiki Maharaj at the Bhagwan Valmiki Ashram on Hariana Road.

In a press release issued here today, Lucky Sarwata and Bunty Gill said that the act has caused outrage within the Valmiki community. They said no protests could be held at that time due to the Model Code of Conduct imposed in the wake of Lok Sabha elections.

They called for strict legal action against those responsible and cautioned that if the police fail to arrest the culprits, they would consider holding widespread protests across Punjab.

#Hoshiarpur #Phagwara