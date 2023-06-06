Nabbed, let off, man again in net for triple murder

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, June 5

The Jalandhar rural police on Friday arrested a Gurdaspur native wanted in multiple cases of theft, murder and drug peddling. A ‘compulsive’ thief, he had been categorised as “most wanted” for his role in the gruesome murder of a woman at his own village in Gurdaspur.

As per the police, he was caught on the night of the murder itself but let off. After this, he even took a trip of Delhi, Kanpur and half of Punjab, happily robbing people until getting finally caught on June 1

However, as it turns out, the man convicted for multiple crime also pulled off a triple murder on the night of May 21, as per fresh information released by the police in the case today. He was caught by the police on the night of the murder itself but let off. After this, he even took a trip of Delhi, Kanpur and half of Punjab, happily robbing people until getting finally caught on June 1.

Mithun alias Prem Chand, a resident of Avakha in Dinanagar (Gurdaspur), was arrested during a special operation by the Jalandhar rural police on June 1.

A case had been registered against Mithun on May 29 at the Phillaur police station under Section 308, 323, 452, 454, 380 and 120-B of the IPC on the complaint of two women who had alleged that the accused attempted to murder them. However, there is a list of crime which went undetected until now.

His crime files read like a cheap movie script where he went on a rampage threatening, killing and snatching things from people and dumping and snatching new bikes and guns and also making trips in between, without being caught for days.

On the night of May 21, at Noorpur Bet village, he entered a house where he killed a man, a woman and their son by hitting them with rods and robbed them of cash, gold kara, a ring and chains, as well as a revolver. He also looted their motorbike and fled.

Reaching Talwandi Kalan the same night, he fired at a woman to scare her and snatched 20 grams of heroin from her. He buried the revolver near Phillaur crossing. Further up, he threw the stolen motorbike in a drain and gatecrashed into someone’s home where he was caught. Escaping from them, he was finally caught by the police but let off. Mithun then fled to Delhi and Kanpur and returned to Ludhiana where he stole another motorbike.

On May 29, he stayed with his sister in Garha where he robbed a woman of Rs 4,600 after hitting her with a wooden baton. On May 30-31, he retrieved his hidden revolver from Phillaur and killed a pet dog when it attacked him. He stole another bike on May 31 to rob a shrine in Ramgarh and dumped it after it ran out of petrol. On June 1, he was caught while robbing a shrine at Garha.