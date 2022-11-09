Nagar Kirtan at Guru Amar Dass school

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar: A nagar kirtan to mark the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev was organised by Guru Amar Dass Public School. On this occasion a palanquin of Guru Granth Sahib was decorated with fresh flowers. Nagar kirtan commenced with ardaas. Gatka, PAP band, school band, NCC parade, Kaur Khalsa, were part of the procession. Shabads were recited by school students. Students carried placards to bring awareness regarding rise in pollution, to save water, to save Punjabi language etc. Present on this occasion were Police Commissioner Gursharan Singh Sandhu, DCP Jagmohan Singh and others.

‘Shabad’ Competition at state public

State Public School, Jalandhar Cantt, organised Inter House Shabad Gyan Competition on the auspicious occasion of Gurupurab. All the four houses enthusiastically took part in the event. They mesmerised the listeners and gave a tough challenge to judges to decide the best out of participants of each house. Sahibzada Zorawar Singh house bagged the first position in the competition followed by Sahibzada Ajit Singh House. President of group of State Public Schools, Dr Narotam Singh, and vice-president Dr Gagandeep Kaur along with Principal Savina Bahl, appreciated the efforts done each participant. They also wished the entire community Happy Gurupurab.

Parkash Utsav at swami sant dass

The Parkash Utsav of Guru Nanak was celebrated with great reverence at Swami Sant Dass Public School. The recital of Shabad by the school choir filled the atmosphere with divinity and gratitude. A special talk on this occasion by Sunita Behl enlightened the students about the life, teaching and philosophy of Guru Nanak Dev. Principal Dr Sonia Mago emphasised the relevance of the philosophy this apostle of peace and humanity. “He who regards all men as equals’s religious” and said his pious thoughts transcend all boundaries and religions. She encouraged the students to embrace his teachings in their life and deeds.

Gurukul celebrates Gurpurb

The Gurukul School celebrated Guru Nanak Dev’s jayanti with great devotion. To mark the occasion, a special assembly was organised in which the students presented shabad kirtan, poems and speech etc depicting the life and teachings of Guru Nanak Dev. Essay writing competition was also organised in the classes .The director of the school Sushma Handa and Principal Radha Gakhar paid the tributes to Guru Nanak Dev and asked the students to follow his teachings in life.

Guru Nanak Jayanti observed

Guru Nanak Jayanti was celebrated to mark the birth of Guru Nanak Sahib in Eklavya School. The primary wing of the school celebrated gurpurab in the school assembly with great excitement and fervour. The students along with class incharge Kamalpreet Kaur appraised the audience about the principles and teachings of the pious soul of Guru Nanak Dev.

