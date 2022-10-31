Guru Nanak's Prakash Parv: Nagar Kirtan reaches Sultanpur Lodhi with message to keep environment clean

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, October 30

The first Nagar Kirtan dedicated to the 553rd Prakash Parv of Guru Nanak Dev reached Sultanpur Lodhi today, giving a pledge to save environment and not to burn stubble. Starting from Gurdwara Shaheed Baj Singh, it reached Gurdwara Gurprakash Sahib on the banks of the holy Kali Bein.

Under the shelter of Shri Guru Granth Sahib, this Nagar Kirtan was led by Panj Pyaras. The procession started from Gurdwara Shaheed Baz Singh at Ahli Khurd village to Ahli Kalan village, Bule, Hazara, Bhima, Chak, Hajipur, Kabirpur, Lodhiwal, Bhago Budha, Busowal, Tarfhazi via Gurdwara Sri Ber Sahib and finally reached Gurprakash Sahib, Nirmal Kutiya, Sultanpur Lodhi, on the banks of the Kali Bein.

Environmentalist Balbir Singh Seechewal also led the sangat, which came from different regions and sang praises of Gurbani during the Nagar Kirtan.

Sant Seechewal appealed to the farmers not to set the stubble on fire and thanked those who did not set the stubble on fire keeping in mind the teachings of Guru Nanak. During Nagar Kirtan, he made an appeal to the people to adopt the teachings of gurus and live life in harmony with nature. He said farmers who were keeping stubble in the fields were serving the nature and humanity. He appealed to the farmers to give priority to the cultivation of stubble in the fields.

During Nagar Kirtan, people of different villages welcomed devotees wholeheartedly and arranged langar for them. Bhai Tajinder Singh and the children of Sant Avtar Singh Yadgari School also sang their melodious kirtan. Under the leadership of Gurvinder Kaur, Gatka players showed the skills. Plants were also distributed to the sangat as prashad.

