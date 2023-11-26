Nagar kirtan taken out to mark Guru Nanak’s birth anniv

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, November 25

A nagar kirtan was taken out to mark the 554th birth anniversary of the founder of Sikhism, Guru Nanak Dev here today.

The procession, which commenced from the Central Town Gurdwara, passed through Phagwara Gate, Bhagat Singh Chowk, Mai Hiran Gate, Patel Chowk, Central Jail Road and Rainak Bazaar, before concluding at Central Town Gurdwara this evening.

Girls perform gatka during the procession in Jalandhar on Saturday. Sarabjit Singh

The nagar kirtan featured diverse participants, including school students, Nihang Singh organisations and a woman gatka party. The procession was led by Panj Payaras, carrying the holy book in a flower-decked palanquin (Palki Sahib). People lined on both sides of the route, paying their respects to Guru Granth Sahib.

Gurmeet Singh Bittu, general secretary of the Prabhandak Committee Gurdwara Deewan Asthan, Central Town, congratulated the people and emphasised the enduring relevance of Guru Nanak’s message of universal brotherhood and peace in today’s strife-torn world. He urged people to follow Guru Sahib’s teachings and foster a spirit of love and brotherhood.

