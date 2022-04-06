Nakodar: 20 years on, police fail to arrest 3 POs

Nakodar, April 5
The Nakodar city police are yet to arrest three persons who have been on the run for the last 20 years. They had allegedly murdered a local jeweller Mimik. Janak Raj, who was employed at the jewellry shop of the victim’s grandfather at Sarafan Bazar, along with his accomplices Rajesh and Sonu were declared proclaimed offenders (POs).The trial court has, however, acquitted one of their accomplices. Janak had a scuffle with Mimik and his father in January 2002 after which Janak and his accomplices attacked them with knives. Mimik has declared brought dead at a hospital. Nakodar Deputy Superintendent of Police Lakhwindar Singh Mall said they had not been successful in arresting other accused in the case. —
