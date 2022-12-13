Nakodar Civil Hospital struggles with staff crunch

Our Correspondent

Nakodar, December 12

The Nakodar Civil Hospital has been reeling from a crunch of specialist doctors. Senior Medical Officer (SMO) Dr Sanjiv Kumar said that posts of surgeon, ENT specialist, radiologist, anaesthetist, and pathologist have been lying vacant. He added that two posts of medical officer have also been lying vacant. He has reportedly informed the civil surgeon about the current scenario, adding that more than 500 outdoor door patients come to the hospital for medical treatment every day.

Posts lying vacant There are 77 sanctioned posts of medical and para-medical staff in the hospital out of which 36 posts are still vacant

The SMO also stressed that a new scan machine is required. He said that the medicine supply is not regular and not as per requirement. The SMO said that the repair work at the old hospital building has been moving at a snail’s pace.