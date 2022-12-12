Nakodar cops bring three gangsters on production warrant

Pagwara, December 11
The Nakodar city police have brought three gangsters on production warrant for further investigation into the gruesome murders of local cloth merchant Bhupinder Singh Chawla, alias Timmi, and his gunman, constable Mandeep Singh.
Nakodar DSP Harjinder Singh said the gangsters were identified as Monu Dagar, a resident of Haveli village under Murthal police station (Haryana), Kamaljit Singh, alias Shera, a resident of Jandi village under Bullowal police station (Hoshiarpur) and Mohamad Yaseen, alias Jassi, a resident of Patti Gujrati Ki, Shankar village in Nakodar. The traders’ fraternity is in a state of shock and has demanded a safe environment to operate.
