Nakodar cops nab two POs

Jalandhar, November 2
The rural police on Wednesday arrested two proclaimed offenders wanted in different cases. The accused have been identified as Roger Masih, alias Francis, a resident of Budhanwala village in Shahkot, and Gurpreet Singh of Rauli village in Mehatpur. According to the police, Roger was wanted in a case registered against him under Sections 406 and 420 of the IPC and 24 of the Immigration Act at Sadar Nakodar police station in 2013. He had been absconding for more than eight years. While Gurpreet was wanted in a case registered against him under Section 379 of the IPC and 21 of the Mining Act at Sadar Nakodar in December 2014.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Elon Musk meets advisors to finalise plan to fire 3,800 Twitter workers: Report
Twitter new boss intends to remove Twitter's "forever" work-...
Bypoll for 7 Assembly seats in 6 states gets under way
A contest symbolic of the fierce turf war between the BJP an...
Polling begins for Adampur bypoll in Haryana
Voting begins at 7am and will continue till 6pm