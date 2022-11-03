Nakodar cops nab two POs

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, November 2

The rural police on Wednesday arrested two proclaimed offenders wanted in different cases. The accused have been identified as Roger Masih, alias Francis, a resident of Budhanwala village in Shahkot, and Gurpreet Singh of Rauli village in Mehatpur. According to the police, Roger was wanted in a case registered against him under Sections 406 and 420 of the IPC and 24 of the Immigration Act at Sadar Nakodar police station in 2013. He had been absconding for more than eight years. While Gurpreet was wanted in a case registered against him under Section 379 of the IPC and 21 of the Mining Act at Sadar Nakodar in December 2014.