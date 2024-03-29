Nakodar jeweller duped by unidentified miscreants

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, March 28

The Nakodar police have booked unidentified miscreants on the charges of cheating and criminal conspiracy. Munish Dheer, a resident of Mohalla Jalotiyan, complained to the police that he received a WhatsApp call on Wednesday morning from an unidentified person who wanted to buy jewellery from his showroom.

Dheer said he told the caller to come at his showroom at 10.30 am. Dheer said the person called him again and introduced himself as a manager of the Nakodar SBI branch. Dheer said the caller requested designs of gold rings which were provided. Dheer said the caller liked designs and asked him to send two rings. Dheer said he sent two rings through his employee and asked him to bring cash from caller. Dheer said he also gave his employee a cellphone number of the caller.

The complainant said cheaters were waiting in a car (bearing registration number PB-10-EN-5511) outside the SBI branch on Jalandhar Road. One of them went inside bank on the pretext of bringing cash. Dheer said when his employee went inside bank, he was told that none of the bank employees had ordered rings. When he came out of bank the car was not there. Investigating Officer Harinder Pal Singh said a case against unidentified persons.

#Nakodar #Phagwara #WhatsApp