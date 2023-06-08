Nakodar man, father held for seeking dowry

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, June 7

The Nakodar Sadar police have arrested a couple for dowry harassment and cruelty. Nakodar DSP Harjinder Singh said the accused have been identified as Malkit Singh, a resident of Nawan Pind Aaryan and father of the main accused Nachhtar Pal alias Sonu, and his wife Kulwindar Kaur.

The victim had complained to the police that her marriage was solemnised with Nachhtar Pal but after some time she was harassed for dowry and her in-laws tortured and beat her. The IO said a case under Section 498-A, 377 and 34 of the IPC was registered against the accused after an inquiry.