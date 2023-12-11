Nakodar MLA Inderjit Mann flags off buses for Sri Anandpur Sahib, Naina Devi

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, December 10

Under the Chief Minister’s Pilgrimage Scheme launched by the Punjab Government to provide free travel to various religious places for the people of the state, Inderjit Kaur Mann, MLA, Nakodar, today flagged off buses with pilgrims on board to Naina Devi and Sri Anandpur Sahib.

On the occasion, MLA Inderjit Kaur Mann, while addressing the pilgrims, said the state government had started the pilgrimage scheme to allow people to visit their religious places for free.

She said during journey, all expenses related to food and accommodation would be borne by the Punjab Government. She said through trains and buses, the pilgrims were ferried free of cost to Sri Amritsar Sahib, Sri Hazur Sahib, Sri Patna Sahib, Sri Anandpur Sahib, Mata Naina Devi, Vrindavan Dham, Mata Vaishno Devi, Mata Chintpurni, Mata Jwala Ji, Varanasi, Sri Khatu Shyam Ji, Sri Salasar Balaji Dham and Khwaja Ajmer Sharif Dargah.

She said an amount of Rs 40 crore would be spent by the state government on the Chief Minister’s Pilgrimage Scheme.

While talking to pilgrims going to religious places, the MLA wished them a comfortable journey. She also told officials that pilgrims should not face any kind of inconvenience during the trip.

#Anandpur Sahib #Nakodar