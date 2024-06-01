Nakodar MLA’s husband dies

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, May 31

Bibi Inderjit Kaur Mann, sitting MLA from Vidhan Sabha constituency of Nakodar, was bereaved as her husband Sharanjit Singh Mann passed away at Bir Pind village on Friday night following a massive heart attack.

Mann was cremated the same day in the evening at the village.

