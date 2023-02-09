Nakodar residents held for bike theft

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, February 8

The Nakodar city police have arrested three local residents on the charge of stealing motorcycles. The investigating officer (IO) Rannjit Singh said the accused have been identified as Lovpreet alias Bitta, a resident of Mohalla Saran, Sahil alias Baba, a resident of Mohalla Guru Nanak Pura, and Gagan Deep Singh alias Gagan, a resident of Mohalla Munaran, Nakodar.

The IO said the police has received information that the accused were coming from the Malsian side with stolen motorcycles and were intercepted at a naka. Three stolen motorcycles without registration numbers were recovered from their possession. The IO said that a case under Sections 379, 411 and 34 of IPC has been registered against the accused.