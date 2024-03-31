Nakodar: Two arrested under NDPS Act

Our Correspondent

Nakodar: The Nakodar Sadar police have arrested two drug peddlers on the charge of selling intoxicant tablets. Investigating officer (IO) and Uggi police post in-charge Balbir Singh said 1,018 loose intoxicant tablets were recovered from their possession. The suspects have been identified as Soni, alias Kama, a resident of Bhandal Dona village, and Jagtar Singh, alias Jaggi, a resident of Wara Dona village falling under the Sadar Kapurthala police station. A case under Sections 22, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act has been registered. OC

PO lands in police net

Phagwara: The Lohian Khas police have arrested a proclaimed offender (PO), who was absconding for the past few days. Investigating officer (IO) Bhajan Singh said the accused had been identified as Sukhdev Singh, alias Boby, a resident of Tashur village falling under the Sultan Pur Lodhi police station. He was wanted in a case of drug peddling. OC

Man held for theft at house

Phagwara: The police have arrested a person on the charge of committing theft at a house. The suspect has been identified as Suraj, a resident of Jalandhar. The police nabbed Suraj red-handed, while his accomplice, Happy, a resident of Bhanoki village, managed to flee. On a complaint lodged by Parveen Kanojia, a resident of Bhagatpura locality, Phagwara, the police have registered a case under Sections 457 and 380 of the IPC. OC

Phagwara cops nab Nigerian

Phagwara: The police have arrested a Nigerian under Section 14 of the Foreigners Act on Friday night. Rupinder Kaur Bhatti, Superintendent of Police, Phagwara, said the suspect, identified as Auwal Murtala, was arrested near law gate. He was living in India without a valid visa, which expired on November 3 last year.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Nakodar